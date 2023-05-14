Driver in deadly N2 bus crash that killed six complained of fatigue
Traumatised passengers recall moments before the two buses collided
14 May 2023 - 20:06
A survivor of the horrific bus crash on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai in the Western Cape on Saturday morning said the bus driver had complained of fatigue when she boarded the bus...
Driver in deadly N2 bus crash that killed six complained of fatigue
Traumatised passengers recall moments before the two buses collided
A survivor of the horrific bus crash on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai in the Western Cape on Saturday morning said the bus driver had complained of fatigue when she boarded the bus...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos