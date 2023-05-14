Fear and loathing in South Africa: book examines how anxiety plays out in everyday life
Reasons for an increase in fear globally include the explosion of digital technology and corresponding transmission of misinformation
14 May 2023 - 20:04 By Nicky Falkof
Social scientists have shown (https://theconversation.com/south-africas-1994-miracle-whats-left-159495)how freedom in South Africa has lost its meaning for many. Despondency about democracy is on the rise (https://theconversation.com/south-africans-are-fed-up-with-their-prospects-and-their-democracy-according-to-latest-social-attitudes-survey-204566)as the promise of prosperity under a caring government continues to ring hollow, thanks to poor governance, corruption and incompetence. Nicky Falkof is a media studies professor who researches race and anxiety. The Conversation Africa’s Thabo Leshilo spoke to her about her book, Worrier State (https://witspress.co.za/page/detail/Worrier-State/?K=9781776147885), which shows how narratives of fear manifest in mainstream and digital media, and the role that “race”, class, gender, space and identity play in these in the country...
