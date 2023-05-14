News

International date: meet the traveller who’s single and ready to mingle — all over the world

The American solo traveller’s plan is simple — go on a date with a local in every country she visits to meet new people and experience the culture

14 May 2023 - 20:05
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

If Loni James’s passport recorded the number of first dates she had while visiting 20 countries, it would be stamped 36 times.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Varsity College apologises after father threatens legal action over ‘drug raid’ News
  2. Zulu king, Jacob Zuma attend graduation for prince who urges youth to emulate ... News
  3. Daggers drawn over 'inflated' Ferrari prices News
  4. Fort Hare student wins court case over late submission of modules News
  5. Baby born almost five years after hero dad saved mom’s life News

Latest Videos

Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...
'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...