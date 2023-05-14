Pityana scores victory in preliminary skirmish with Absa
Acting judge Snyman finds Rule 53 ‘is available to any applicant applying for a review of the determination’
14 May 2023 - 20:05
The Pretoria high court has rejected an argument by Absa that sought to put a spoke in wheel of businessman Sipho Pityana’s court case to set aside the bank’s decision in November 2021 to remove him as one of its directors. ..
