Zimbabwe gives presidential pardon to prisoners as it tries to empty its jails
Zimbabwe’s prisons have a holding capacity of 17,000 prisoners but have about 22,000 inmates
14 May 2023 - 20:03 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared an amnesty for prisoners who have served at least one third of their sentences...
