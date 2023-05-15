News

UCT leads SA varsities in global rankings, but picture not looking good for the country

Universities under pressure to retain quality education as tertiary institutions compete for funding

15 May 2023 - 20:14
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The 2023 edition of the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) is out and shows that once again the University of Cape Town continues to rate tops in South Africa, while 11 others have made the Global 2,000 list. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Cape Peninsula university shuts down amid protests, students to evacuate ... South Africa
  2. Fort Hare student wins court case over late submission of modules News
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT may have landed on its feet, but it might not be so lucky ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Driver in deadly N2 bus crash that killed six complained of fatigue News
  2. Varsity College apologises after father threatens legal action over ‘drug raid’ News
  3. Pityana scores victory in preliminary skirmish with Absa News
  4. Zulu king, Jacob Zuma attend graduation for prince who urges youth to emulate ... News
  5. Fort Hare student wins court case over late submission of modules News

Latest Videos

US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...
'We are not in coalition with the ANC' & Malema on his R1.2m seat at table for ...