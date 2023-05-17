‘You were bust trying to scam Sars,’ court tells convicted tax fraudster
Investigator finds just a supermarket at address registered to upmarket fashion outlet
17 May 2023 - 23:32 By GILL GIFFORD
A registered tax practitioner convicted of fraud for submitting false VAT refund claims has failed in his efforts to have his conviction overturned. ..
‘You were bust trying to scam Sars,’ court tells convicted tax fraudster
Investigator finds just a supermarket at address registered to upmarket fashion outlet
A registered tax practitioner convicted of fraud for submitting false VAT refund claims has failed in his efforts to have his conviction overturned. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos