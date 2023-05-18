EDITORIAL | SA faces a bleak load-shedding outlook for months to come
The cold stark reality is that the energy crisis bad, and it’s going to get worse this winter
18 May 2023 - 22:15
What we can assume from the figures released by Eskom on Thursday is that stage 6 load-shedding will be SA’s default position going into winter, increasing to higher stages with every unplanned outage and unit breakdown — but unlikely to ever really dip below that debilitating bar...
