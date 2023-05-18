Ex-wife of late SA muso battles with family over his burial
Family and long-time partner planned to bury him next to his mother in KZN, but former wife wants him buried according to Muslim rites in Cape Town
18 May 2023 - 15:52
The final send-off for the late Musa Manzini — celebrated jazz musician and former music producer for Generations and Backstage — hangs in the balance as a battle plays out between his former wife and family over his burial. ..
