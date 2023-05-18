High court rejects Zuma’s complaint of unfair ‘Zuma law’ treatment
Judge Lebogang Modiba said the remarks about ‘a Zuma law’ were ‘utterly inappropriate’
18 May 2023 - 17:42 By FRANNY RABKIN
The Johannesburg high court on Thursday rejected a complaint by former president Jacob Zuma that the court had “unfairly cut short” the argument by his counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, and that this amounted to “a Zuma law” because other litigants were not treated this way. ..
High court rejects Zuma’s complaint of unfair ‘Zuma law’ treatment
Judge Lebogang Modiba said the remarks about ‘a Zuma law’ were ‘utterly inappropriate’
The Johannesburg high court on Thursday rejected a complaint by former president Jacob Zuma that the court had “unfairly cut short” the argument by his counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, and that this amounted to “a Zuma law” because other litigants were not treated this way. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos