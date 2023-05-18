News

High court rejects Zuma’s complaint of unfair ‘Zuma law’ treatment

Judge Lebogang Modiba said the remarks about ‘a Zuma law’ were ‘utterly inappropriate’

18 May 2023 - 17:42 By FRANNY RABKIN

The Johannesburg high court on Thursday rejected a complaint by former president Jacob Zuma that the court had “unfairly cut short” the argument by his counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, and that this amounted to “a Zuma law” because other litigants were not treated this way. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Private prosecution: Ramaphosa must ‘argue his case in criminal court’, Zuma ... News
  2. Bench debates its jurisdiction to hear Ramaphosa's interdict application ... South Africa
  3. Zuma Foundation gives Ramaphosa a week to reverse decision to appoint chief ... Politics

Most read

  1. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  2. Stranded SA cadet pilot still has options, say British universities News
  3. Divided church's pastor dies in hail of bullets News
  4. Zimbabwe gives presidential pardon to prisoners as it tries to empty its jails News
  5. UCT leads SA varsities in global rankings, but picture not looking good for the ... News

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...