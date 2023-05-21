News

These are special times as food baskets lighten weigh less blackouts

Cold cuts make room for power cuts as customers are less likely to buy fresh and frozen products in the usual quantities

21 May 2023 - 20:01
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Shop around for specials and bargains, sign up for loyalty cards and hold out for promotions. These are among the strategies recommended by the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) as load-shedding increasingly fuels food price hikes. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. How to keep your food from spoiling during dreaded power outages Food
  2. Less samp and beans, more 2-minute noodles: load-shedding hits the dinner table News
  3. Bank on higher interest rates for longer Business
  4. WATCH | 'The masses of our people will be fed': Cows donated to EFF for ... Politics
  5. UKZN ropes in 'stockpiling queen' to help students break toxic relationship ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  2. Rogue roadblock cop’s dismissal was the right path: judge News
  3. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  4. ‘We will be tested’: SA adventurer, wife and children to sail around the world News
  5. KWV boss replaced after wife appears on TV show News

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding