These are special times as food baskets lighten weigh less blackouts
Cold cuts make room for power cuts as customers are less likely to buy fresh and frozen products in the usual quantities
21 May 2023 - 20:01
Shop around for specials and bargains, sign up for loyalty cards and hold out for promotions. These are among the strategies recommended by the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) as load-shedding increasingly fuels food price hikes. ..
These are special times as food baskets lighten weigh less blackouts
Cold cuts make room for power cuts as customers are less likely to buy fresh and frozen products in the usual quantities
Shop around for specials and bargains, sign up for loyalty cards and hold out for promotions. These are among the strategies recommended by the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) as load-shedding increasingly fuels food price hikes. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos