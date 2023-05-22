Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live with generous lover
Ex-husband released from R16,000 a month obligation
22 May 2023 - 21:21
A divorced woman has failed in her bid to have her ex-husband compelled to continue paying her R16,000 a month for life after the high court in Bloemfontein found that she has another partner, who is supporting her. ..
