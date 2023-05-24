Eastern Cape principal interdicts education department over vacant post
Circuit managers offered the ‘displaced’ headmistress the post, but she learnt through a WhatsApp group that the job would be advertised as open
24 May 2023 - 22:26
A high court judge has interdicted the Eastern Cape education department from filling a vacant principal post after the headmistress of another school that was closed down said officials had offered her the position. ..
Eastern Cape principal interdicts education department over vacant post
Circuit managers offered the ‘displaced’ headmistress the post, but she learnt through a WhatsApp group that the job would be advertised as open
A high court judge has interdicted the Eastern Cape education department from filling a vacant principal post after the headmistress of another school that was closed down said officials had offered her the position. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos