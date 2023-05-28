News

Young entrepreneur creates business opportunity amid Tshwane water crisis

Andile Msiza purifies the undrinkable municipal water and sells it to residents

28 May 2023 - 22:05

A Hammanskraal resident has created a business opportunity for herself selling bottled water to residents amid a water crisis in Tshwane and recent cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Wanted Bulgarian organised crime figure Krasimir Kamenov executed in his ... News
  2. Minister of water Senzo Mchunu gives reasons behind cholera outbreak News
  3. Home Affairs grilled by ConCourt for dereliction of duty News
  4. Eastern Cape principal interdicts education department over vacant post News
  5. ‘Dream job. You just fold your hands and do nothing all year’ News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...