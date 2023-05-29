Cheating ex barred from grabbing half of wife’s pension
Lavish spending on mistress is gross misconduct, appeal court tells errant husband
29 May 2023 - 20:33 By GILL GIFFORD
An angry wife, who was ordered to forfeit half of her pension to her ex-husband who had looted their joint business to spend lavishly on his mistress, has succeeded in her quest to keep her entire retirement investment. ..
An angry wife, who was ordered to forfeit half of her pension to her ex-husband who had looted their joint business to spend lavishly on his mistress, has succeeded in her quest to keep her entire retirement investment. ..
