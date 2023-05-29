KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke
Perfume, luxury bags, alcohol, cars and cash were among the R165m assets seized during a raid on Thoshan Panday and Mmamonnye Ngobeni
29 May 2023 - 20:32 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and others accused of alleged graft relating to a SAPS accommodation tender for the 2010 Soccer World Cup are fighting an attempt by the state to restrain any of their assets worth a total R165m, saying they are broke and desperate...
