News

ConCourt opens the door to public access to tax records — in very limited circumstances

Confidentiality continues to be the default position, and the public interest override only applies in 'limited and closely defined circumstances'

30 May 2023 - 22:00 By FRANNY RABKIN

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday opened the door for public access, in very limited circumstances, to taxpayer records held by Sars — if disclosure is in the public interest. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Young entrepreneur creates business opportunity amid Tshwane water crisis News
  2. Fort Hare loses bid to ‘flog a dead horse’ News
  3. SA amputee 'crossing fingers' he will make 'Britain's Got Talent' finals after ... News
  4. KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke News
  5. ‘Heroes to zeros’: nurses join ranks of unemployed despite dire shortage of ... News

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death