Where does the crime-fighting R250m go? DA asks as KZN revealed as SA’s murder capital

Police said 226 murders occurred due to arguments, misunderstandings, road rage and provocation. KZN has also been experiencing taxi violence, and according to the crime stats, 40 murders were recorded between January and March.

A further 206 people were killed in multiple murder incidents in KZN, the highest in the country.

With the majority of people, about 842 people in KZN killed using a firearm, this cements the calls for the reinstatement of specialised police units and improvement of entry-level requirements for officers.

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) said the spike in killings requires the re-establishment of specialised units.

Sapu KZN provincial secretary Nurse Mdletshe said the crime statistics confirmed there is a serious issue of illegal firearms on the streets being used for killings.

“If we do not address this, the numbers are going to be escalating. Every day in KZN, we have more than 10 deaths, and on weekends, we have triple the number. We believe that the establishment of these units will help in lowering the deaths. These deaths do not only include communities but our members. Our police officers are also killed. We are not shocked that the number is this high. It will continue to rise over the years until something is done,” said Mdletshe.

KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas said there was a need to conduct raids on private security companies for illegal firearms and in dwellings such as hostels and informal settlements.

She said police in the province need to establish a way to work with the communities, as they would know who owns illegal firearms in their neighbourhood.

De Haas’s suggestion is in line with the Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety Department initiative, which recently launched a much-anticipated reward system to encourage the public to report illegal firearms.

Meanwhile, the DA in KZN accused the department of community safety and liaison of failing to contain the crime wave sweeping the province despite a budget of R250m.

The party said they were concerned about the situation, and there was no relief for citizens living in fear.

DA KZN spokesperson on community safety and liaison Sharon Hoosen said the department must provide to the portfolio committee the following:

A detailed plan about the R160m allocated to fighting crime earlier this year

A breakdown of the R65m allocated to safety promotion. This includes the volunteer social crime prevention project — a performance indicator for community-focused interventions and community training programmes

An update on the R17m for monitoring to ensure the effectiveness of community safety structures

Details about the R3m allocated to community police relations

“The war against crime is real in KZN. SAPS must ensure that money allocated to crime-fighting is spent where it matters. It must also tap into all available resources, including crime intelligence, so that crime can be stopped before it is committed. Community policing forums and the social volunteer programme must also step up and take on the fight,” said Hoosen.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.