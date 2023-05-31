Determined woman wins 3-year-long David & Goliath battle with Merc dealership
The dealership was given 30 days to refund Nkwana 80% of the R20,808 she’d paid
31 May 2023 - 21:24
Three years ago Sarah Nkwana took a stand against a motor dealership: she refused to pay them another R27,000 to fix the same fault she’d paid them to fix just a few days earlier. It was a fight that took her all the way to National Consumer Tribunal just more than a month ago, where she represented herself in an online hearing; up against the Mercedes-Benz Constantia Kloof dealership and their attorneys. And she won...
Determined woman wins 3-year-long David & Goliath battle with Merc dealership
The dealership was given 30 days to refund Nkwana 80% of the R20,808 she’d paid
Three years ago Sarah Nkwana took a stand against a motor dealership: she refused to pay them another R27,000 to fix the same fault she’d paid them to fix just a few days earlier. It was a fight that took her all the way to National Consumer Tribunal just more than a month ago, where she represented herself in an online hearing; up against the Mercedes-Benz Constantia Kloof dealership and their attorneys. And she won...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos