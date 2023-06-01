AG's office measures to implement damage control amid Unisa qualification debacle
Concerns include inconsistent support services to students and communication delays that affect preparation for tests and exams
01 June 2023 - 22:21
The auditor-general’s office has allowed employees studying an accounting qualification through Unisa the option of de-registering from the university and enrolling at other institutions because of “a number of continued concerns” students have been experiencing...
