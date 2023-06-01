Civic groups question ‘unwavering support’ of Karpowerships, appeal state’s go-ahead
The department of forestry, fisheries and environment denies ‘bending over backwards’ for the Turkish powerships
01 June 2023 - 22:21 By HENDRIK HANCKE
The condonation the Turkish company Karpowership received from the department of forestry, fisheries and environment (DFFE) to file a revised environmental impact report (EIR) is on hold after several green civic organisations lodged an appeal against the decision with the department...
Civic groups question ‘unwavering support’ of Karpowerships, appeal state’s go-ahead
The department of forestry, fisheries and environment denies ‘bending over backwards’ for the Turkish powerships
The condonation the Turkish company Karpowership received from the department of forestry, fisheries and environment (DFFE) to file a revised environmental impact report (EIR) is on hold after several green civic organisations lodged an appeal against the decision with the department...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos