How will R22m statues deliver housing, water or electricity? opposition asks eThekwini
Parties slam spending on Mandela and Tambo statues while municipality battles financially
01 June 2023 - 22:23
Opposition parties in eThekwini say the municipality’s move to spend R22m on two giant statues of struggle icons Oliver Tambo and former president Nelson Mandela was an insult to taxpayers considering the city’s dire state...
