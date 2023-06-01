Lesufi's backtrack on NPO funding takes hold
Almost all organisations have signed new agreements, says Gauteng social development
01 June 2023 - 22:24
Almost all the aid organisations funded by the Gauteng department of social development (DSD) that were informed at the last minute their monthly payments were being cut with immediate effect, have received their money. ..
