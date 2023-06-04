News

ConCourt hearing puts Motsoaledi's attitude on his 'constitutional obligations' in the spotlight

'The conduct of the minister has, with respect, been outrageous in this case,' says Lawyers for Human Rights' counsel Steven Budlender

04 June 2023 - 19:34 By FRANNY RABKIN

There was a tense moment in the Constitutional Court last week. Mike Bofilatos SC, counsel for home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, had just been roasted by the judges for a “pathetic dereliction of duty” in failing to implement a 2017 order to amend the Immigration Act. Instead of coming back to court before the order lapsed in 2019 to ask for an extension, the minister had done nothing — for three years. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Lady R probe report will be kept secret News
  2. Load-shedding judgment 'vague', 'impossible to implement': Gordhan South Africa
  3. ConCourt opens the door to public access to tax records — in very limited ... News
  4. ConCourt opens door for public access to taxpayer information — in limited ... South Africa
  5. Home Affairs grilled by ConCourt for dereliction of duty News
  6. Court action launched against 'xenophobic' Operation Dudula News

Most read

  1. Determined woman wins 3-year-long David & Goliath battle with Merc dealership News
  2. AG's office measures to implement damage control amid Unisa qualification ... News
  3. How will R22m statues deliver housing, water or electricity? opposition asks ... News
  4. KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke News
  5. Naming an Asian restaurant ‘Zuma’ is not logical, says advertising authority News

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'