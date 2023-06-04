ConCourt hearing puts Motsoaledi's attitude on his 'constitutional obligations' in the spotlight
'The conduct of the minister has, with respect, been outrageous in this case,' says Lawyers for Human Rights' counsel Steven Budlender
04 June 2023 - 19:34 By FRANNY RABKIN
There was a tense moment in the Constitutional Court last week. Mike Bofilatos SC, counsel for home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, had just been roasted by the judges for a “pathetic dereliction of duty” in failing to implement a 2017 order to amend the Immigration Act. Instead of coming back to court before the order lapsed in 2019 to ask for an extension, the minister had done nothing — for three years. ..
