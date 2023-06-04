Fired internal auditor lodges R16m high court challenge against Bidvest subsidiary
Nicolaos Riga alleged he was demoted, suspended and dismissed after raising concerns about irregular payments allegedly meant for Mantashe’s foundation
04 June 2023 - 19:27 By Isaac Mahlangu
A former internal audit manager of an electrical appliances company has launched a high court challenge demanding in excess of R16m from his previous employers...
Fired internal auditor lodges R16m high court challenge against Bidvest subsidiary
Nicolaos Riga alleged he was demoted, suspended and dismissed after raising concerns about irregular payments allegedly meant for Mantashe’s foundation
A former internal audit manager of an electrical appliances company has launched a high court challenge demanding in excess of R16m from his previous employers...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos