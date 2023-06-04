News

India rescue work ends as focus turns to cause of worst train crash in decades

Families of the dead received almost R250,000 from the Indian government, which promised harsh action against those responsible for the accident

04 June 2023 - 19:27 By YP Rajesh and Jatindra Dash

Indian rescue workers completed operations on Sunday after the country’s deadliest rail crash in more than two decades, with signal failure emerging as the likely cause of an accident that killed at least 275 people...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Determined woman wins 3-year-long David & Goliath battle with Merc dealership News
  2. AG's office measures to implement damage control amid Unisa qualification ... News
  3. How will R22m statues deliver housing, water or electricity? opposition asks ... News
  4. KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke News
  5. Naming an Asian restaurant ‘Zuma’ is not logical, says advertising authority News

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'