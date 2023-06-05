No child should be dying from diarrhoea, urge experts as thousands prematurely die due to poor sanitation
StatsSA’s mortality and causes of death data shows about 6,559 children under five died in 2018 due to intestinal infectious diseases
05 June 2023 - 20:18
As South Africans continue to grapple with cholera that has killed more than 20 people so far, the country has another silent epidemic, gastroenteritis, which is taking the lives of children even before they start formal schooling. ..
As South Africans continue to grapple with cholera that has killed more than 20 people so far, the country has another silent epidemic, gastroenteritis, which is taking the lives of children even before they start formal schooling. ..
