KZN child rapist argues he didn’t ‘seriously injure’ victim in appeal against life imprisonment
Judge rejects claim, pointing out the rapist didn’t learn from previous convictions and incarceration and opted for more violent and serious crime
07 June 2023 - 20:49
A KwaZulu-Natal convicted rapist’s arguments that he did not seriously injure his 11-year-old victim when he raped her and that a life sentence was too harsh were rejected by the Pietermaritzburg high court last week. ..
KZN child rapist argues he didn’t ‘seriously injure’ victim in appeal against life imprisonment
Judge rejects claim, pointing out the rapist didn’t learn from previous convictions and incarceration and opted for more violent and serious crime
A KwaZulu-Natal convicted rapist’s arguments that he did not seriously injure his 11-year-old victim when he raped her and that a life sentence was too harsh were rejected by the Pietermaritzburg high court last week. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos