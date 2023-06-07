News

Man arrested for murdering Mpumalanga deputy sheriff fails in second bail bid

Ms Jones survived long enough to identify her assailant to the police, says court

07 June 2023 - 20:49 By Gill Gifford and Shonisani Tshikalange

A man arrested for the murder of Mpumalanga deputy sheriff Michelle Jones has lost his appeal against the court’s decision to deny him bail. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Two men in court for MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika's murder South Africa
  2. Durban soccer coach charged with ‘raping’ boys abandons bail bid South Africa
  3. DJ Maphorisa, Thuli Phongolo break silence on assault case South Africa
  4. Mpumalanga man who allegedly set fire to family home back in court South Africa
  5. Man nabbed after Mpumalanga CIT heist to spend another week in jail South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  2. ConCourt hearing puts Motsoaledi's attitude on his 'constitutional obligations' ... News
  3. Riding the love train to Paris for a white wedding News
  4. Frustrated Durban residents get that sinking feeling News
  5. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed