News

Unisa council hits back at report, says administrator is ‘not warranted’

The university says the report appears to have ‘deliberately’ undermined and excluded crucial pieces of evidence

07 June 2023 - 16:54
Prega Govender Journalist

Unisa’s council believes the appointment of an administrator “is not warranted at this moment” and has requested higher education minister Blade Nzimande give it six months to implement “self-correcting measures”. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Hornet’s nest: embattled Unisa VC suspends registrar News
  2. R7,310 a meeting: No 'labour of love' for some as university council members ... News
  3. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News

Most read

  1. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  2. ConCourt hearing puts Motsoaledi's attitude on his 'constitutional obligations' ... News
  3. Riding the love train to Paris for a white wedding News
  4. Frustrated Durban residents get that sinking feeling News
  5. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed