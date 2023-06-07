Zuma private prosecution an abuse of process, court rules
Judges agree there is no ‘prospect of success in the private prosecution’, while the Jacob Zuma Foundation argues it’s a ‘travesty of justice’
07 June 2023 - 14:21 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan was an “abuse of process, had been instituted for ulterior purposes and with “unclean hands” — and for that reason, the summonses issued by him must be set aside, three KwaZulu-Natal judges have ruled...
