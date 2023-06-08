Ignoring 2011 report has cost Tshwane R3bn more to fix Hammanskraal water problems
Government will spend R4bn to upgrade Rooiwal wastewater treatment works in a bid to sort out water problems in Hammanskraal
08 June 2023 - 21:26 By Isaac Mahlangu
Had Tshwane implemented recommendations of a report from its infrastructure department more than a decade ago — upgrading the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works would have cost them R3bn less than what it is costing now. ..
