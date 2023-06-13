Coming to a billboard near you: challenge to govt and business to make food affordable
Two organisations hope messages addressing the food gap, malnutrition and education will stir change among decisionmakers
13 June 2023 - 21:05
A new billboard campaign has thrown down the gauntlet to politicians and businesses to make basic nutritious food more affordable to South Africans...
Coming to a billboard near you: challenge to govt and business to make food affordable
Two organisations hope messages addressing the food gap, malnutrition and education will stir change among decisionmakers
A new billboard campaign has thrown down the gauntlet to politicians and businesses to make basic nutritious food more affordable to South Africans...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos