Homeschooling regulations a hot topic among parents in Mpumalanga
Many feel the proposed amendments in the Bela bill will result in home education being over-regulated
13 June 2023 - 21:04
Homeschooling parents in Mpumalanga are demanding that a contentious clause in the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, which proposes they register their children for home education, be scrapped. ..
