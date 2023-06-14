Construction of Khayelitsha's first private hospital faces hurdles as informal residents refuse to move
A lobby group representing residents who occupied land during the pandemic said about 300 families would be affected
14 June 2023 - 21:45
A plan to build the first private hospital in Khayelitsha faces a setback and possible disruption after clashes over the proposed relocation of informal settlement residents. ..
