Three top municipal appointments blocked by high court in Cape Town
The court found the appointments of acting CFO and acting director of corporate services in the Knysna municipality to be unlawful
14 June 2023 - 21:45
Three top acting municipal appointments in the Western Cape have been set aside in a matter of weeks by the courts for being unlawful — the latest incumbent not being qualified for the job in Knysna...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.