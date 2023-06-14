WATCH | Last interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss and wife gunned down in Cape Town
TimesLIVE Investigations interviewed Krasimir Kamenov and his wife Gergana Kochanova for podcast series 'Cape of Cocaine'
14 June 2023 - 21:45 By Aron Hyman and TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Wanted Bulgarian organised crime figure Krasimir Kamenov was gunned down last month in his home in the upmarket suburb of Constantia, Cape Town, alongside his wife, Gergana and their bodyguard and nanny, who are yet to be identified...
