Accused paedophile teacher still to face justice 50 years later
The retired teacher has been fighting extradition to the UK since August 2019 to face more than 80 charges laid by 40 former pupils
20 June 2023 - 18:26
Fifty years since Neil Douglas was sexually molested by a South African teacher at a UK school, he struggles with anxiety and loathes physical touch due to the incident. ..
