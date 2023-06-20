Comprehensive sex education at schools will help in the fight against HIV/Aids, say activists
HIV/Aids activists marched in Durban to raise awareness of sexual tolerance and the spread of HIV and Aids
20 June 2023 - 18:30 By LWAZI HLANGU
Fast-tracking the implementation of comprehensive sexuality education at schools and legalisation of sex work will go a long way to combating sexual intolerance and the spread of HIV and Aids...
