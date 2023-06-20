News

South Africa partners with Dutch, Danish governments for green fever of a different kind

SA-H2, a joint venture between Dutch development bank FMO and Sanlam, and run by Climate Fund Managers, will look to support SA's green hydrogen sector.

20 June 2023 - 20:26 By Reuters

South Africa, the Netherlands and Denmark on Tuesday launched a $1bn green hydrogen fund to help kick-start an industry seen as critical to this country's decarbonisation efforts...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Here come the bride and groom — thanks to public's generosity News
  2. Tough economy leaves struggling and wealthy South Africans spiralling into debt News
  3. Western Cape farmers say floods are the ‘worst in at least 25 years’ News
  4. Johnson's says the end of its talc baby powder line has 'nothing to do with ... News
  5. Armoured glass and high tech security keep Arthur Kaplan liquidators locked out ... News

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict