Poor road conditions the sole cause of motor bike crash, says court

North West public works is ordered to cough up after poor road conditions ruled to be the cause of accident

21 June 2023 - 22:11 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The North West province’s executive council for public works, roads and transport has been found guilty of failing to properly maintain the R512 near Broederstroom and is now liable for the damages sustained by a motorbiker who was in an accident caused by poor road surface conditions. ..

