Principal who refused to reopen his school during Covid-19 loses bid to be reinstated
Ex-headmaster who took issue with authorities’ ‘baasskaap manner’ was found guilty on six charges in October 2021
21 June 2023 - 22:05
A school principal who told the former head of the Western Cape education department “it was unfortunate he resorted to pre-1994 methods of issuing instructions in baasskaap manner” has failed to have his dismissal overturned. ..
