Germany issues arrest warrant for Markus Jooste
A lawyer for the former Steinhoff CEO told the German court in April that his client was unable to travel as he did not have access to his passport
22 June 2023 - 06:42 By Karin Matussek and Janice Kew
A German court issued an arrest warrant for Markus Jooste, former CEO of scandal-ridden retailer Steinhoff International Holdings, after he failed to show up for trial in the country...
Germany issues arrest warrant for Markus Jooste
A lawyer for the former Steinhoff CEO told the German court in April that his client was unable to travel as he did not have access to his passport
A German court issued an arrest warrant for Markus Jooste, former CEO of scandal-ridden retailer Steinhoff International Holdings, after he failed to show up for trial in the country...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos