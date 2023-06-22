IN PICS | Siblings killed in Hillbrow fire ‘screamed for help’ before their deaths
The city has been warned on multiple occasions that the Florence Nightingale building is a disaster waiting to happen
22 June 2023 - 14:46
Residents of a Hillbrow building that caught fire have painfully recalled a brother and sister’s final moments as they screamed for help while a fire ravaged their home...
IN PICS | Siblings killed in Hillbrow fire ‘screamed for help’ before their deaths
The city has been warned on multiple occasions that the Florence Nightingale building is a disaster waiting to happen
Residents of a Hillbrow building that caught fire have painfully recalled a brother and sister’s final moments as they screamed for help while a fire ravaged their home...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos