Man implicated in Arthur Kaplan jewel heist denied bail
Lying, witness tampering, repeated pointing of a firearm keep Hoosein Mohamed in custody
22 June 2023 - 14:07
Witness tampering, disrespect for the court process, a “propensity to commit schedule 1 offences” and lying are some of the reasons why former Arthur Kaplan director Hoosein Mohamed was denied bail by the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday. ..
