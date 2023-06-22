News

Man implicated in Arthur Kaplan jewel heist denied bail

Lying, witness tampering, repeated pointing of a firearm keep Hoosein Mohamed in custody

22 June 2023 - 14:07
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Witness tampering, disrespect for the court process, a “propensity to commit schedule 1 offences” and lying are some of the reasons why former Arthur Kaplan director Hoosein Mohamed was denied bail by the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday. ..

