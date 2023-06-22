Steinhoff to dissolve as Germany issues arrest warrant for Markus Jooste
Former CEO is alleged to be the mastermind behind multibillion-rand accounting fraud
22 June 2023 - 06:40 By Katharine Child
Steinhoff will be dissolved and its assets gradually sold off after a Dutch court approved its debt restructuring plan, heralding the end of the retailer that survived for six years after being revealed as the site of South Africa's biggest fraud...
Steinhoff to dissolve as Germany issues arrest warrant for Markus Jooste
Former CEO is alleged to be the mastermind behind multibillion-rand accounting fraud
Steinhoff will be dissolved and its assets gradually sold off after a Dutch court approved its debt restructuring plan, heralding the end of the retailer that survived for six years after being revealed as the site of South Africa's biggest fraud...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos