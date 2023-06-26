Hammanskraal teacher fired for asking pupil when she will have sex with him
Teacher found guilty of improper, disgraceful and unacceptable conduct pleaded not guilty but admitted to administering corporal punishment
26 June 2023 - 20:57
A teacher who allegedly called a group of grade 11 girls “bitches” and asked one of them when she was going to have sex with him has been booted out of the profession...
