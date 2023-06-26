Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage
Liquidator rubbishes jailed jewellery boss’ WhatsApp communications as ‘manufactured’
26 June 2023 - 21:15 By GILL GIFFORD
A brewing war between liquidators and feuding families in the ongoing saga of the multimillion-rand Arthur Kaplan jewellery heist has taken a new turn, with claims and counter-claims over a family heirloom taking centre stage...
Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage
Liquidator rubbishes jailed jewellery boss’ WhatsApp communications as ‘manufactured’
A brewing war between liquidators and feuding families in the ongoing saga of the multimillion-rand Arthur Kaplan jewellery heist has taken a new turn, with claims and counter-claims over a family heirloom taking centre stage...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos