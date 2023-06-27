How a Sandwich-A-Day is helping ease hunger for food insecure UKZN students
Almost 50% of those sampled reported often or almost always experiencing food security-related difficulties
27 June 2023 - 20:40
A sandwich may serve as a simple snack for many people, but for struggling University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students who often go without proper meals in the face of escalating living costs, it helps ease their hunger...
