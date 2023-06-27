Moti gag order an ‘absolute archetypal SLAPP suit’, court hears
Moti Group counsel argued it is not for the media to decide when it could protect its sources and when it was in the public interest to do so
27 June 2023 - 20:57
How “on earth” did a high court judge conclude that it was appropriate to grant a gagging order against investigative journalists amaBhungane and order them to return confidentially sourced documents when they were not cited as a party to the court case? asked deputy judge president Roland Sutherland in court on Tuesday. ..
Moti gag order an ‘absolute archetypal SLAPP suit’, court hears
Moti Group counsel argued it is not for the media to decide when it could protect its sources and when it was in the public interest to do so
How “on earth” did a high court judge conclude that it was appropriate to grant a gagging order against investigative journalists amaBhungane and order them to return confidentially sourced documents when they were not cited as a party to the court case? asked deputy judge president Roland Sutherland in court on Tuesday. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos